Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ASB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.52, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASB was $22.52, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.95 and a 91.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

ASB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ASB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.29%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 114.96% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.