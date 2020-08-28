Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ASB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASB was $13.9, representing a -38.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.60 and a 35.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.23.

ASB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ASB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.87%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.