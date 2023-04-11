Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Associated Banc-Corp in Focus

Based in Green Bay, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -24.34%. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.21 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.81% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.46% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.75%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.84 is up 3.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Associated Banc-Corp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.41%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Associated Banc-Corp's current payout ratio is 36%, meaning it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, ASB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.45 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.70%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ASB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Associated Banc-Corp

