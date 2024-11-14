News & Insights

Stocks
ASB

Associated Banc-Corp announces offering of 11.5M shares of common stock

November 14, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) announced a proposed public offering of 11.5M shares of its common stock. Associated expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes to support continued organic growth and capital generation, which may include investments in Associated Bank, N.A. and potential balance sheet optimization strategies. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.