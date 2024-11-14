Associated Banc-Corp announces offering of 11.5M shares of common stock

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) announced a proposed public offering of 11.5M shares of its common stock. Associated expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes to support continued organic growth and capital generation, which may include investments in Associated Bank, N.A. and potential balance sheet optimization strategies. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

