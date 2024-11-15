Associated Banc-Corp 12M share Spot Secondary priced at $25.00

The deal size was increased to 12M shares of common stock from 11.5M shares of common stock and priced within the $24.85-$25.15 range. BofA and JPMorgan acted as joint book running managers for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASB:
- Associated Banc-Corp 11.5M share Spot Secondary; price range $24.85-$25.15
- Associated Banc-Corp announces offering of 11.5M shares of common stock
- Associated Banc-Corp decreases prime rate to 7.75% from 8%
- Associated Banc-Corp cuts prime rate to 7.75%
- Associated Banc-Corp raises quarterly dividend to 23c from 22c per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.