Associated Banc- (ASB) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Associated Banc- said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 140,572K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is 21.19. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of 16.96.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,426MM, an increase of 14.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,643K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,305K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 7.13% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,681K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,680K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,626K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,468K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- Background Information

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

