Associate Global Partners Announces Key AGM Decisions

November 10, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Associate Global Partners Limited announced key decisions including the re-election of non-executive directors and the appointment of SW Audit as the auditor. The resolutions passed with significant majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions. This meeting underscores the firm’s commitment to robust governance and growth strategies.

