Assisted Tax Preparation Aids H&R Block Amid Seasonality Trap

H&R Block HRB is primarily driven by its high-volume sales in U.S. assisted tax preparation. The company’s Spruce, AI Tax Assist software and Do It Yourself (DIY) software are helping to gain a significant number of clients, driving top-line growth and sustainability. Strong liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, a seasonality trap and decreasing revenue per employee (RPE) metric pose significant concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the consumer services industry further adds pressure to boost profitability and scalability.

How is HRB Faring?

H&R Block’s collective revenue growth is largely driven by higher volume in U.S. assisted tax preparation, supported by an increase in net average charge and higher company-owned tax return volumes. Its assisted income tax return preparation services are provided through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. HRB’s continuous maintenance and improvement of its service quality are positively impacting the top line.

H&R Block, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. revenue-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

HRB’s consistent approach to technological advancement is also benefiting the company by gaining customers' trust and loyalty. Its DIY software offers preparation of federal and state income tax returns, advice and tax-related news, access to tax tips, use of calculators for tax planning and error checking and electronic filing, collectively improving customer experience without extra charges. HRB’s recent collaboration with OpenAI is expected to improve AI Tax Assist, attract more clients and help the company attain sustainable top-line growth.

The company’s mobile banking platform, Spruce, supports year-round financial wellness and plays a key role in elevating client experience. Since its launch on June 30, 2024, the platform has recorded around 476,000 sign-ups and held $1.75 billion in customer deposits by the end of fiscal 2025.

HRB’s additional offerings, such as Refund Transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard and refund advance loans, also showcase the company’s commitment to expanding its client base through diversification.

Meanwhile, HRB suffers a seasonality trap, amassing the majority of its revenues during the U.S. tax seasons, while incurring significant losses during the off-season. Its operations are likely to be affected by turbulent cash flow when losses widen.

HRB’s 4% decline in RPE from 2022 to 2025 highlights its inability to optimize talent utilization and adapt to challenges, signaling inefficient management and resource allocation. It suggests that the company’s workforce is delivering lower output, which could deteriorate profitability potential and hurt the company’s growth narrative, discouraging long-term investment in the stock.

The company also faces significant competition across all its services, from various software providers, accounting firms, independent tax preparers and certified public accountants. This demands continuous innovation and differentiation while maintaining cost efficiency. The requirement to invest in technology and talent to stay ahead increases the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability.

Recently, HRB reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It incurred a loss of $1.84 per share, which was 6.1% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but 6.4% wider than the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $189.9 million beat the consensus estimate mark by 6.8% and increased 11.1% year over year.

HRB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FCN’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the consensus mark by 39 cents and increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $990.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.4 million and rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The metric decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.