Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Price Target Increased by 21.79% to 39.11

The average one-year price target for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) has been revised to $39.11 / share. This is an increase of 21.79% from the prior estimate of $32.11 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.97 to a high of $48.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.50% from the latest reported closing price of $25.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARZGF is 0.30%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 95,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,042K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,444K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARZGF by 23.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,740K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,836K shares , representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARZGF by 27.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,745K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARZGF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,534K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARZGF by 24.11% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 3,210K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

