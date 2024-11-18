Assicurazioni Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 655,967 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of 25.43 euros per share, as part of its 2022-2024 strategic plan to cancel own shares. This move follows a resolution from the shareholders’ meeting in April 2024 and aims to enhance shareholder value. The company now holds 44,967,643 treasury shares, representing 2.87% of its share capital.
