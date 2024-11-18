News & Insights

Stocks

Assicurazioni Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 655,967 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of 25.43 euros per share, as part of its 2022-2024 strategic plan to cancel own shares. This move follows a resolution from the shareholders’ meeting in April 2024 and aims to enhance shareholder value. The company now holds 44,967,643 treasury shares, representing 2.87% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.