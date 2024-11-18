Assicurazioni Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 655,967 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of 25.43 euros per share, as part of its 2022-2024 strategic plan to cancel own shares. This move follows a resolution from the shareholders’ meeting in April 2024 and aims to enhance shareholder value. The company now holds 44,967,643 treasury shares, representing 2.87% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.