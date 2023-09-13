Assets the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered Net Inflows of $2.33 Billion in August

LONDON — September 13, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$2.33 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$21.30 billion. Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada have increased 14.6 % YTD in 2023, going from US$250.19 Bn at the end of 2022, to US$286.77 Bn, according to ETFGI's August 2023 Canadian ETFs and industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of $2.33 Bn in August.

YTD net inflows of $21.30 Bn during are the third highest, after YTD net inflows of $32.72 Bn in 2021, YTD net inflows of $23.79 Bn in 2020.

$287 billion invested in ETFs industry in Canada at the end of August.

Assets have increased 14.6 % YTD, going from $250.19 Bn at the end of 2022, to $286.77 Bn.

14th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 1.59% in August and was up by 18.73% in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 3.92% in August and were up 10.58% in 2023. Netherlands (down 9.59%) and Hong Kong (down 9.13%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in August. Emerging markets decreased by 5.08% during August and were up 5.44% in 2023. Colombia (down 12.70%) and Pakistan (down 11.09%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in August.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of August, the ETFs industry in Canada had 1,090 products, with 1,375 listings, assets of $287 Bn, from 40 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

During August, ETFs gathered net inflows of $2.33 Bn. Equity ETFs saw net inflows of $213 Mn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $3.97 Bn, much lower than the $6.74 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $1.06 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $5.03 Bn, higher than the $2.42 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.22 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $12.02 Bn, significantly higher than the $8.22 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.93 Bn during August. Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF - Acc (HTB CN) gathered $560.22 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during August.

