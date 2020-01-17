Assets Invested in U.S. ETFs/ETPs Reach Record $4.42 Trillion At End of 2019

LONDON — January 17, 2020 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in United States gained net inflows of US$56.15 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$330.24 billion. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.3%, from US$4.28 trillion at the end of November, to $4.42 trillion, and 30.4% during 2019, according to ETFGI's December 2019 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry reached a new high record of $4.42 trillion.

Assets are up 30.4% year to date which is greater than the 18.8% CAGR over the past 10 years.

During December, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $56.15 billion in net inflows with Equity products dominating Fixed Income.

Year-to-date net inflows of $330.24 billion are the 2 nd highest behind December 2017 with $468.35 billion.

highest behind December 2017 with $468.35 billion. January 22nd will mark the 27th anniversary of the listing of the first successful ETF in the U.S. – the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ticker SPY

“Renewed optimism with easing trade tensions and accommodation from the U.S. Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 gained 3.0% during December to close the year up 31.5%. The S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI gained 3.7% during the month, concluding 2019 up 22.8%. The S&P Global BMI ended December and the year with favorable gains, up 3.6% and 26.8%, respectively. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2019

At the end of December 2019, the US ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,361 ETFs/ETPs, from 155 providers on 3 exchanges.

During December 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $56.15 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $41.93 billion during December, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $166.78 billion, less than the $207.67 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted in 2018. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $11.87 billion during December, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $129.32 billion, substantially more than the $75.25 billion in net inflows in 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported outflows of $181 million, bringing the YTD net inflows to $8.20 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $1.33 billion in net outflows for 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $35.22 billion at the end of December, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $13.43 billion alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets December 2019: US

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $670.93 million at the end of December. The Velocity Shares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ US) gathered $164.76 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets December 2019: US

Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.