LONDON — December 21, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally have increased 21% in the first 11 months of 2023. Thematic ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$1.03 billion during November, bringing year to date net inflows to US$33.80 billion. Assets invested in Thematic ETFs have increased 21.0% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$221.51 billion at end of 2022 to US$268.04 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2023 Global Thematic ETFs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets of $268.04 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally at the end of November.

Assets have increased by 21.0% YTD, going from $221.51 Bn at end of 2022 to $268.04 Bn.

Net inflows of $1.03 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $33.80 Bn are the third highest on record, the highest recorded YTD net inflows was $88.88 Bn for 2021, followed by $47.45 Bn in 2020.

14th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.

At the end of November, there were 1,492 thematic ETFs listed globally, with 2,908 listings, assets of $268.04 Bn, from 267 providers listed on 49 exchanges in 37 countries. During November, 24 new Thematic ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$3.74 Bn during November. ChinaAMC SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF (588800 CH) gathered $833.17 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

