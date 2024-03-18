Assets Invested in the Global ETFs Industry Reached a New Milestone of $12.25T at the End of February

LONDON — March 18, 2024 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$12.25 Tn at the end of February. During February the global ETFs industry gathered US$116.30 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$253.04 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $12.25 Tn at the end of February beating the previous record of $11.73 Tn at the end of January 2024.

Net inflows of $116.30 Bn during February.

YTD net inflows of $253.04 Bn are the highest, the second highest YTD net inflows was $224.30 Bn in 2021 and the third highest was 182.44 Bn in 2022.

57th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 12,063 products, with 24,216 listings, assets of $12.25 Tn, from 735 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $116.30 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $80.40 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $141.48 Bn, higher than the $20.24 Bn in net YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $14.28 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $44.38 Bn, higher than the $32.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.85 Bn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $7.45 Bn, lower than the $966.33 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $21.53 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $46.12 Bn, higher than the $24.93 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $63.64 Bn during February. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.47 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.11 Bn over February. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $290.47 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.

