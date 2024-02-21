Assets Invested in the Global ETFs Industry Reached a New Milestone of $11.73 Trillion at the End of January

LONDON —February 21, 2024 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$11.73 trillion at the end of January. The global ETFs industry gathered US$136.80 billion in net inflows in January. During the month, assets invested in the global ETFs industry increased by 0.8%, from US$11.63 trillion at the end of December to US$11.73 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2024 global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $11.73 Tn at the end of January beating the previous record of $11.63 Tn set at the end of December 2023.

Net inflows of $136.80 Bn during January.

January net inflows of $136.80 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded January net inflows was of $105.59 Bn in 2018 and the third highest was $85.28 Bn in 2021.

56th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 1.68% in January. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 0.31% in January. Hong Kong (down 9.80%) and Korea (down 9.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets decreased by 3.46% during January. China (down 11.18%) and Chile (down 9.68%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in January,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 11,975 products, with 24,041 listings, assets of $11.73 Tn, from 732 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of January.

During January, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $136.80 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $60.92 Bn during January, higher than the $21.81 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $30.20 Bn during January, higher than the $26.79 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.60 Bn during January, higher than the $305 Mn in net outflows in January 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $24.71 Bn during the month, higher than the $10.69 Bn in net inflows in January 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $99.56 Bn during January. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC US) gathered $20.52 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $816.17 Mn over January. AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc (GOLD FP) gathered $289.06 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during January.

