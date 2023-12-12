Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in the United States Reached a New Milestone of $7.65 Trillion at the End of November

LONDON — December 12, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new milestone of US$7.65 trillion at the end of November. During November net inflows of US$101.4 billion were gathered, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$473.96 billion. Assets have increased 17.6% YTD in 2023, going from US$6.51 trillion at end of 2022 to US$7.65 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 US ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new milestone of $7.65 Tn at the end of November beating the previous record of $7.6 Tn set at the end of July 2023.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry have increased 17.6% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $7.65 Tn.

Net inflows of $101.4 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $473.96 Bn are the 3rd highest, the highest YTD net inflows was $803.41 Bn in 2021 then $561.79 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

19th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 9.13% in November and was up by 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 9.75% in November and are up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and are up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,351 products, assets of $7.649 trillion, from 303 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $101.4 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $55.39 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $206.21 Bn, lower than the $283.81 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $22.43 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $151.93 Bn, lower than the $172.03 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $450 Mn during November, bringing YTD net outflows to $7.78 Bn, significantly more than the $6.11 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $22.43 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $122.14 Bn, much higher than the $87.12 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $56.91 Bn during November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.54 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $2.26 Bn during November. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.09 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.