Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in Europe Reached a New Milestone of $1.90T at the End of February

LONDON — March 19, 2024 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a new milestone of US$1.90 trillion at the end of February. During the month, ETFs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$16.88 billion bringing YTD net inflows to US$38.50 Bn, according to ETFGI's February 2024 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in the Europe ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $1.90 Tn at the end of February beating the previous record of $1.83 Tn at the end of January 2024.

Assets increased 4.2% YTD in 2024, going from $1.82 Tn at end of 2023 to $1.90 Tn.

Net inflows of $16.88 Bn in February 2024.

YTD net inflows in 2024 of $38.50 Bn are third highest on record after YTD net inflows of $41.91 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $40.98 Bn in 2022.

17th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,999 products, with 12,161 listings, assets of $1.90 Tn, from 99 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs s gathered net inflows to $16.88 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $15.80 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $29.49 Bn, higher than the $16.68 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $2.47 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $10.54 Bn, higher than the $9.54 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.38 Bn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.24 Bn, lower than the $459.09 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $928.24 Mn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $1.66 Bn, higher than the $839.91 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $16.65 Bn during February. SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF (SPY5 GY) gathered $1.89 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $478.08 Mn during February. WisdomTree Copper - Acc (COPA LN) gathered $144.00 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during February.

