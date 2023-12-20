LONDON — December 20, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of US$746.73 billion at the end of November. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) region gathered net inflows of US$18.12 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows of US$147.78 billion. Assets increased by 29.0% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$578.72 billion at end of 2022 to US$746.73 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of $746.73 Bn at the end of November beating the previous record of $717.28 Bn at the end of August 2023.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased by 29.0% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $746.73 Bn.

Net inflows of $18.12 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $147.78 Bn are the highest record, the second highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $115.02 Bn in 2022.

29th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of November 2023, the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,217 prodcuts, with 3,386 listings, assets of $746.73 Bn, from 252 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $18.12 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $4.94 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $94.46 Bn, slightly lower than the $95.97 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $2.15 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $28.02 Bn, higher than the $11.73 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $28.77 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $625.67 Mn, higher than the $1.95 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs had net inflows of $10.89 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $22.43 Bn, much higher than the $6.07 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $19.37 Bn during November. Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund (DGCE AU) gathered $3.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $133.47 Mn during November. MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset Hongkong H Future ETN H 8 (520067 KS) gathered $36.70 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs/ETPs during November.

