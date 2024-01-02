Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry Are Forecasted to Hit a New Milestone of Over 11.5 Trillion US Dollars at the End of 2023

The ETFs industry globally and in many regions rallied significantly into the end of the year to reach new milestones for assets under management at the end of the year. Assets invested in the ETFs industry globally is forecasted to hit a new milestone of over US$11.5 trillion at the end of 2023*, according to research by ETFGI (all numbers are stated in USD).



End of 2023 Global highlights:

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are forecasted to reach a new milestone of over $11.5. trillion at the end of 2023 beating the previous record of $10.99 trillion at the end of Nov 2023.



Assets are forecasted to have increased by over 24% during 2023, going from $9.26 trillion at end of 2022 to over $11.5 trillion at the end of 2023.



Net inflows for December are forecasted to be over $176 Billion.



Net inflows for 2023 are forecasted to be over of $938 billion are the second highest on record, after net inflows of $1.29 Tn in 2021.



55th month of consecutive net inflows into the Global ETFs industry.



December is often one of the strongest months for ETF issuers especially in the US when the US market rallies. Financial markets reacted positively to the Fed’s announcement on Nov 1st that it would hold interest rates steady and indicated that rates would be cut in 2024.



“The S&P 500 index is up 4.83% month to date and 26.64% year-to-date as of December 28, 2023. The Developed markets ex US index is up 6.01% month to date and 18.36% year-to-date as of December 28, 2023. The Emerging Markets index is up 3.44% month to date and 10.66% year-to-date as of December 28, 2023 and the Frontier markets index is up 1.59% month to date and 30.36% year-to-date as of December 28, 2023.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

End of 2023 highlights other regions:

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in other regions are forecasted to set new records at the end of 2023. New records:

ETFs industry in the United States reaches new milestone of over $8.1 trillion up 24.6% from $6.5 trillion at the end of 2022.

ETFs industry in Europe reaches new milestone of over $1.8 trillion up 28.6% from $1.4 trillion at the end of 2022.

ETFs industry in Asia Pacific ex Japan reaches new milestone of over $1.1 trillion up 90% from $579 billion at the end of 2022.

ETFs industry in Canada reaches new milestone of over $311 billion up 24.4% from $250 billion at the end of 2022.

S&P BMI index performance month to date on December 28, 2023

