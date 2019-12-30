Assets Invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs Reach Record $835 Billion At End of November 2019

LONDON — December 30, 2019 —ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.72 billion during November. Year-to-date through to the end of November 2019, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 35.1% from US$618 billion to US$835 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 19.9%, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 ETFs and ETPs Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs reached a record of $835 billion.

In November, Equity Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs attracted $9.72 billion in net inflows.

46thconsecutive month of net inflows into Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs.

At the end of November 2019, there were 1,351 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,530 listings, assets of $835 billion, from 167 providers on 41 exchanges in 33 countries. Following net inflows of $9.72 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 4%, from $803 billion at the end of October 2019 to $835 billion.

Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products

Value ETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $4 billion in November. Min/low volatility ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest outflows during the month and amounted to $895 million.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.33 billion in November, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL US) gathered $1.2 billion alone.



Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019

