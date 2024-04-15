Assets Invested in ETFs in U.S. Reach Record of $8.87 Trillion at End of Q1 2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of US$8.87 trillion at the end of Q1 2024. The ETFs industry in the United States reported net inflows of US$103.17 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$232.18 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of $8.87 Tn at the end of Q1 2024 beating the previous record of $8.54 Tn at the end of February 2024.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US have increased 9.3% YTD in 2024, going from $8.11 Tn at end of 2023 to $8.87 Tn.

Net inflows of $103.17 Bn in March.

YTD net inflows of $232.18 Bn are the second highest on record, the highest recorded YTD net inflows were $252.22 Bn in 2021 and the third highest YTD net inflows wer $196.75 Bn in 2022.

23rd month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 3.22% in March and is up 10.56% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in March and is up 5.26% YTD in 2024. Spain (up 10.72%) and Italy (up 6.34%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. The Emerging markets index increased by 1.50% during March and was up 2.08% YTD in 2024. Peru (up 10.27%) and Columbia (up 8.19%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in the ETFs industry in the Unites States as of the end of Q1

At the end of March 2024, the ETFs industry in the US had 3,457 products, assets of $8.87 Tn, from 316 providers on listed on 3 exchanges.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $103.17 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $60.79 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $106.39 Bn, much higher than the $3.13 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $9.92 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $31.70 Bn, lower than the $48.56 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $403.09 Bn during March, bringing YTD net outflows to $5.04 Bn, more than the $166.23 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $25.39 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $63.05 Bn, much higher than the $27.27 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $67.93 Bn during March SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $14.07 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Mar-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 531,769.81 (9,783.40) 14,072.93 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 435,712.29 24,252.37 7,942.32 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 17,830.68 13,970.74 6,201.48 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW US 44,198.74 2,813.99 4,800.07 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL US 42,790.80 2,559.11 3,883.54 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 7,175.19 6,798.25 3,574.83 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC US 10,242.66 7,597.86 2,797.75 iShares US Treasury Bond ETF GOVT US 25,522.04 3,163.29 2,751.70 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 104,838.50 4,737.98 2,641.45 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 386,770.99 7,989.85 2,568.75 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 259,868.88 9,643.74 2,357.52 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF HEFA US 6,418.48 2,127.44 2,018.03 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 54,660.73 1,208.47 1,986.37 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 115,057.87 2,585.75 1,887.55 Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF EAGL US 1,796.98 1,788.55 1,788.55 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF EMXC US 12,957.81 3,729.25 1,752.90 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA US 131,315.34 3,162.63 1,398.98 Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK US 65,350.28 2,032.98 1,203.28 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF IUSB US 27,947.31 4,411.78 1,164.07 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCLT US 8,127.66 1,364.05 1,141.82

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.04 Bn during March. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $520.21 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Mar-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 59,081.83 (3,111.23) 520.21 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 6,987.63 151.19 95.75 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 527.50 167.76 79.92 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 335.81 116.95 58.78 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG US 1,034.55 (25.97) 56.88 ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM US 84.60 49.68 51.63 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 820.96 38.58 50.27 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust FXY US 342.63 52.62 46.18 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 274.47 2.73 43.48 MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN - Acc GDXU US 263.95 73.93 37.50

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during March.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.