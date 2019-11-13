Assets Invested in ETFs/ETPs Listed in US Reach Record $4.15 Trillion At End of October 2019

LONDON — November 13, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$26.39 billion in October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$222.51 billion which is slightly more than the US$219.17 billion gathered at this point in 2018. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.6%, from US$4.05 trillion at the end of September, to US$4.15 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2019 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry reached a new high record of $4.15 trillion.

Asset invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry increased 2.6% in October.

In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $26.39 billion in net inflows.

“The Fed rate cut and the looming hope for an agreement between US-China shaped a favourable investment environment in equity markets globally which led the S&P 500® to gain 3.2% during October. International markets also gained, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both up 4%. The better performance of the Equity Markets reflected into a new record high of $4.15 trillion and higher inflows of ETFs/ETPs exposed to Equity Indices rather than Fixed Income.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2019

At the end of October 2019, the US ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,320 ETFs/ETPs, from 151 providers on 3 exchanges.

In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $26.39 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $9.26 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $83.83 billion, less than the $143.93 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to October 2018. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $12.43 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $108.82 billion, substantially more than the $51.29 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to October 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $276 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $9.72 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $3.06 billion in net outflows for the corresponding period to October 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $19.62 billion in October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $2.53 billion alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2019: US

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.80 billion in October. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU US) gathered $702 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2019:US

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs.

