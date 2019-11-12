Assets Invested in ETFs/ETPs Globally Reached Record $5.96 Trillion At End of October 2019

LONDON —November 12, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of US$50.82 billion in October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$401.19 billion which is significantly more than the US$379.12 billion gathered at this point in 2018. Assets invested in the Global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.0%, from US$5.78 trillion at the end of September, to US$5.96 trillion at the end of October, according to ETFGI's October 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry hit a new record of $5.96 trillion at the end of October.

Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry increased by 3.0% in October.

In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally gathered $50.82 billion in net inflows.

$401.19 billion in year-to-date net inflows are significantly more than the $379.12 billion gathered in 2018.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2019

“The Fed rate cut and the looming hope for an agreement between US-China shaped a favourable investment environment in equity markets globally which led the S&P 500® to gain 3.2% during October. International markets also gained, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both up 4%. The better performance of the Equity Markets reflected into a new record high of $5.96 trillion and higher inflows of ETFs/ETPs exposed to Equity Indices rather than Fixed Income.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of October 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,846 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,752 listings from 428 providers on 69 exchanges in 58 countries.

In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $50.82 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $19.72 billion in October, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $191.02 billion, considerably greater than the $72.03 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of October 2018. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of $22.87 billion in October, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $158.26 billion, substantially less than the $269.29 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of October 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $343 million in net inflows bringing net inflows to $2.71 billion for 2019, which is greater than the $94 million in net outflows suffered through October 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $23.11 billion in October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $2.53 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows October 2019: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.44 billion in October. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU US) gathered $702 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows October 2019: Global

Investors have tended to invest in Equities and Fixed Income ETFs during October.

