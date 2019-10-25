Assets Invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs Globally Reaches Record of $47.33 Billion at End of September 2019

LONDON — October 25, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.80 billion during September. Total assets invested ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.81% from US$43.90 billion at the end of August to a record US$47.33 billion, according to ETFGI’s September 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Total Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose 7.81% in September 2019, to reach new record of $47.33 billion.

ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $2.80 billion in net new assets during September.

Europe leads with the most ESG classified products available, followed by the US and APAC (ex-Japan).

At the end of September 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 253 ETFs/ETPs, with 686 listings, from 70 providers on 29 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $2.80 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased 7.81%, from $43.90 billion at the end of August 2019 to a record $47.33 billion.



Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of September 2019

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products has increased steadily, with 253 ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of September 2019. In September, 5 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.45 billion in September, iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF gathered $848.55 million alone.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.

