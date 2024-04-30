ETFs

Assets Invested in Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached Record $838.00 Billion at End of March

Deborah Fuhr
ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$838.00 billion at the end of March. Actively managed ETFs reported net inflows of US$25.31 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$71.53 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $838.00 Bn at the end of March beating the previous record of $797.63 Bn set at the end of February 2024.
  • Assets increased 13.5% year-to-date in 2024, going from $738.21 Bn at the end of 2023 to $838.00 Bn.
  • Net inflows of $25.31 Bn during March.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $71.53 Bn are the highest on record, followed by year-to-date net inflows of $46.97 Bn in 2021, and the third highest record was year to date net inflows of $37.00 Bn in 2023.
  • 48th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 3.22% in March and is up 10.56% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in March and is up 5.26% YTD in 2024. Spain (up 10.72%) and Italy (up 6.34%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. The Emerging markets index increased by 1.50% during March and was up 2.08% YTD in 2024. Peru (up 10.27%) and Columbia (up 8.19%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Actively managed ETFs listed globally asset growth as of end March

ETFs chart

There were 3,084 actively managed ETFs with assets of $838.00 Bn, from 436 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries at the end of March.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $16.83 Bn during March, bringing year to date net inflows to $44.13 Bn, higher than the $27.09 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $5.97 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $22.34 Bn, much higher than the $10.07 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$14.07 Bn during March. Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF US) gathered $3.57 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2024

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Mar-24

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Mar-24

Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF

DYNF US

7,175.19

6,798.25

3,574.83

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

EAGL US

1,796.98

1,788.55

1,788.55

Blackrock Flexible Income ETF

BINC US

2,691.91

2,194.48

1,007.46

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPQ US

12,017.10

2,711.38

889.52

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL US

2,052.26

1,128.79

831.92

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

JAAA US

7,458.62

2,066.96

671.57

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

33,864.57

1,693.17

551.97

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

BOXX US

1,963.28

1,257.69

541.31

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF

EVLN US

565.49

564.70

511.73

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

PULS US

6,294.78

395.49

394.13

Samsung KODEX KOFR Active ETF (Synth)

423160 KS

3,987.36

570.38

386.86

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

EVTR US

362.86

363.37

363.37

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

SYLD US

1,563.81

435.77

357.98

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March

PMAR US

705.91

308.99

355.46

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

FBND US

7,929.82

1,317.64

355.03

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

CGDV US

7,040.89

991.35

317.58

JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

JREU LN

7,047.30

1,230.55

315.09

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

AVUV US

10,874.74

1,361.53

314.98

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

DUHP US

5,193.40

679.32

271.64

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JREG LN

5,082.69

823.25

265.38

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during March.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

