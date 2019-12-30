Assets Invested in Actively Managed ETFs/ETPs Reach Record $151.24 Billion at End of November 2019

LONDON — December 30, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$3.39 billion in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$37.29 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up 2.7%, from US$147.30 billion at the end of October to US$151.24 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Active ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights



Assets in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record of $151.24 billion.

During November 2019, actively managed ETFs/ETPs attracted $3.39 billion in net inflows.

Fixed income ETFs/ETPs still remain the most popular accounting for 70% of all assets.

At the end of November 2019, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 747 ETFs/ETPs, with 964 listings, from 147 providers on 24 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $3.39 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in the actively managed ETF/ETP industry increased by 2.7% to $151.24 billion.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2019

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $19.0 million in October, bringing net inflows for the year to October 2019 to $6.42 billion, slightly less than the $6.47 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2018. Fixed income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.47 billion in November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $29.94 billion, greater than the $24.32 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.39 billion in November, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST US) gathered $580.16 million alone.



Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019

Investors have tended to invest in actively managed Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during November.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

