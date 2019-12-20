Assets Invested ETFs/ETPs Listed in Europe Reached Record $982.14 Billion in November 2019

LONDON—December 20, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$15.92 billion at the end of November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$104.81 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$959.96 billion at the end of October, to a record US$982.14 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.

Highlights

Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry soared to a record $982.14 billion at the end of November

Assets are up 27.9% year to date which is greater than the 17.6% CAGR over the past 10 years

During November 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted $15.92 billion in net inflows, the 4 th highest monthly inflow on record

highest monthly inflow on record Year-to-date net inflows of $104.81 billion are the 2ndhighest behind November 2017 with $108.17 billion

“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2019

At the end of November 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,210 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,420 listings, from 71 providers on 27 exchanges.



Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $12.10 billion in November 2019, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $36.63 billion, slightly less than the $37 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $3.87 billion in November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $55.91 billion, considerably greater than the $14.43 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2018.Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $421 million in net outflows bringing net inflows to $8.31 billion for the year to November 2019, which is greater than the $2.55 billion in net inflows gathered for the year to November 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.80 billion in November. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF (IWDA LN)gathered $1.44 billion alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in November 2019: Europe

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $732 million in November. The Amundi Physical Metals PLC (GOLD FP) gathered $182.46 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in November 2019: Europe

Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs in November.

