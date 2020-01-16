Assets in Global ETFs/ETPs Industry, Which Turns 30 in March, Started New Decade With Record $6.35 Trillion

LONDON — January 16, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets in the global ETFs and ETPs industry which will turn 30 years old on March 9th started the new decade with a record US$6.35 trillion. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$93.97 billion at the end of December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$571.03 billion which is higher than the US$515.81 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.8%, from US$6.12 trillion at the end of November, to US$6.35 trillion at the end of December, and increased 31.9% for the year, according to ETFGI's December 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $6.35 trillion at the end of December.

The global ETFs industry will celebrate its 30 th anniversary on March 9, 2020 – the listing of the first successful ETF in Canada

anniversary on March 9, 2020 – the listing of the first successful ETF in Canada The $93.97 billion in net inflows gathered in December is the 2nd highest monthly inflow on record.

Year-to-date net inflows of $571.03 billion are the 2 nd highest behind December 2017 with $653.26 billion

highest behind December 2017 with $653.26 billion Assets are up 31.9% year to date which is greater than the 18.6% CAGR over the past 10 years.

Equity products have gathered more net inflows than fixed income products as of the end of December.

“Renewed optimism with easing trade tensions and accommodation from the U.S. Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 gained 3.0% during December to close the year up 31.5%. The S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI gained 3.7% during the month, concluding 2019 up 22.8%. The S&P Global BMI ended December and the year with favorable gains, up 3.6% and 26.8%, respectively. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.



Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2019

At the end of December 2019, the Global ETFs/ETPs industry had 7,927 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,875 listings from 436 providers on 70 exchanges in 58 countries.

In December 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $93.97 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $70.90 billion in December, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $286.23 billion, substantially less than the $362.34 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of December 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $20.17 billion in December, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $227.82 billion, considerably greater than the $107.29 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of December 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $57 million in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2019 to

$18.51 billion, which is greater than the $1.01 billion in net intflows gathered through December 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $39.35 billion at the end of December, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $13.43 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows December 2019: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.31 billion in December. The iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $390.26 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows December 2019: Global

Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs during December.

