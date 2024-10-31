AssetOwl Limited Confirms Governance Compliance

AssetOwl Limited (AU:AO1) has released an update.

AssetOwl Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement as of October 31, 2024, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company has detailed its governance practices, including board responsibilities and procedures for appointing senior executives, on its website for transparency.

