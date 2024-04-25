AssetMark To Be Acquired By GTCR For $35.25 Per Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) Thursday disclosed an agreement to be acquired by the private equity firm GTCR.

Under the terms of the deal, GTCR will purchase a full ownership stake in the company.

AssetMark shareholders are set to receive $35.25 per share in cash, resulting in a total equity value of around $2.7 billion.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Upon the deal's finalization, AssetMark's common stock will cease trading on public exchanges.

