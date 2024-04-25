News & Insights

AssetMark To Be Acquired By GTCR For $35.25 Per Share In Cash

April 25, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) Thursday disclosed an agreement to be acquired by the private equity firm GTCR.

Under the terms of the deal, GTCR will purchase a full ownership stake in the company.

AssetMark shareholders are set to receive $35.25 per share in cash, resulting in a total equity value of around $2.7 billion.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Upon the deal's finalization, AssetMark's common stock will cease trading on public exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
