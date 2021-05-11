Assetmark Financial Holdings (AMK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.84, changing hands as high as $25.04 per share. Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.88 per share, with $29.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.