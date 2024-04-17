AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 37.54

The average one-year price target for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been revised to 37.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 35.50 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 35.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in AssetMark Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMK is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 29,010K shares. The put/call ratio of AMK is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,981K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,853K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 1,686K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 9.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,612K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 35.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,612K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.