AssetMark Financial (AMK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, AssetMark Financial (AMK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $188.88 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AssetMark Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Asset-based revenue' will reach $141.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Subscription-based revenue' should come in at $4.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Spread-based revenue' will reach $37.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending platform assets' at $104.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.47 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net flows' will likely reach $1.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $908 million.



AssetMark Financial shares have witnessed a change of +7.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

