AssetCo (LSE:ASTO) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 96.90

The average one-year price target for AssetCo (LSE:ASTO) has been revised to 96.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 91.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.23% from the latest reported closing price of 44.00 / share.

AssetCo Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in AssetCo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTO is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

