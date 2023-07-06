AssetCo (LSE:ASTO) Price Target Decreased by 13.46% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for AssetCo (LSE:ASTO) has been revised to 91.80 / share. This is an decrease of 13.46% from the prior estimate of 106.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.90% from the latest reported closing price of 41.00 / share.

AssetCo Maintains 3.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.17%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.