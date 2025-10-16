ASSET PLANNING Exits Full Stake in Pfizer Worth $2.7 Million

Key Points

Sold entire holding of 109,630 shares; estimated trade value of approximately $2.66 million based on the quarterly average price

Stake was previously 1.2% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

On October 16, 2025, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Pfizer(NYSE:PFE), with an estimated $2.66 million trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 16, 2025, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV sold its entire Pfizer position during the third quarter. The fund divested all 109,630 shares, resulting in an estimated $2.66 million in trades based on the average price. The move reduced the fund’s Pfizer holding to zero.

What else to know

The fund fully exited Pfizer, which previously represented 1.2% of its 13F assets; post-trade stake is zero as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $47.2 million (19.9% of AUM)

MSFT: $25.2 million (10.6% of AUM)

JPM: $13.3 million (5.6% of AUM)

WMT: $10.27 million (4.3% of AUM)

RTX: $10.23 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of October 16, 2025, Pfizer shares traded at $24.27, down 8.5% YTD, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 21 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 16, 2025) $24.27 Dividend Yield 7.05% 1-Year Total Return -8.5%

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of biopharmaceutical products, including medicines and vaccines for cardiovascular, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, and rare conditions.

Generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of branded pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, and disease control and prevention centers worldwide.

Pfizer is a leading global biopharmaceutical company with a diversified product lineup across multiple therapeutic areas. The company maintains a competitive edge through its scale, established brands, and broad international reach.

Foolish take

ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV recently sold off its entire $2.66 million stake in Pfizer. This comes after a tough year for the pharmaceutical giant, with shares down over 8% year-to-date and significantly underperforming the S&P 500. This exit might signal a broader shift by investors looking for stronger growth or more reliable momentum elsewhere in the market. Pfizer is still dealing with challenges from the post-pandemic era, including a drop in COVID-related revenues and intense competition in its vaccine and therapeutic areas.

The fund’s portfolio is now heavily focused on tech and financial leaders like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and JPMorgan Chase. This suggests a growing confidence in innovation and capital markets over traditional healthcare companies. However, with Pfizer maintaining a strong drug pipeline and a consistent dividend yield, long-term investors might see the current weakness as an opportunity rather than a reason to move on.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing holdings in U.S. publicly traded securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Fully exited: When an investor sells all shares of a particular holding, reducing its position to zero.

Divested: The act of selling off an asset or investment, often to reduce exposure or reallocate capital.

Stake: The proportion or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company or fund.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate trade values.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Biopharmaceutical: Refers to drugs and therapies produced using biotechnology, often involving living organisms or biological systems.

Therapeutic areas: Categories of diseases or conditions that a pharmaceutical company targets with its products.

Wholesalers: Companies that buy large quantities of products from manufacturers to sell in smaller amounts to retailers or other buyers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to buy securities according to a stated strategy.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Palasciano has positions in JPMorgan Chase, but not in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

