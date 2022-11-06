US Markets

Asset managers led by WNT to negotiate control of Brazilian fashion retailer Restoque -report

November 06, 2022 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Four asset managers specialized in recovering nonperforming assets, led by WNT, will negotiate their rights to control Brazilian fashion retailer Restoque LLIS3.SA after taking 90% of the company's shares in a capital raise operation, a media report said on Sunday.

Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said there is no date for a final decision among new shareholders, but WNT should retain a stake equal to or greater than 56% in the company.

A shareholders' agreement should be formed to align the new management of Restoque, which owns fashion chains Le Lis Blanc, Dudalina and John John, the report said.

The 1.63 billion reais ($322.41 million) capital increase took place in October, converting debt into shares that were formalized by the Brazilian stock exchange B3 on Friday.

Restoque and WNT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.0557 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter