Asset Manager Sheds 80,000 VCLT Shares Worth $6.2 Million

Key Points

Sold 80,000 shares; estimated trade size was $6.21 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value declined by $6.21 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement

Transaction represented a 2.63% change relative to 13F reportable assets under management

Zero shares held after the trade, with no remaining position value

The position was previously 1.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

On January 27, 2026, Silphium Asset Management Ltd reported selling out of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT), exiting 80,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $6.21 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 27, 2026, Silphium Asset Management Ltd sold its entire stake of 80,000 shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The estimated transaction value was $6.21 million, calculated using the average share price during the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in the ETF dropped to zero, with the net position change reflecting the full sale and any price movement during the period.

What Else to Know

Silphium Asset Management Ltd sold out of VCLT, leaving the position at 0% of 13F assets under management after the filing.

Top holdings after the quarter-end filing:

NYSEMKT: VOO: $94.07 million (39.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VPL: $16.15 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $8.53 million (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $7.67 million (3.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VGK: $7.47 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of January 26, 2026, shares of VCLT were priced at $76.84, up 7.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.61 percentage points.

VCLT’s annualized dividend yield was 5.46% as of the same date, and shares were priced at $76.84, which is 3.34% below their 52-week high.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $7.823 billion Price (as of market close 1/26/26) $76.84 Dividend yield 5.46% 1-year total return 7.26%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, focusing on investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, long-term corporate bonds.

Portfolio composition: Primarily holds fixed-rate, taxable bonds from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers across industrial, utility, and financial sectors, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Fund structure: Passively managed ETF with a low expense ratio, designed for investors seeking exposure to long-duration, high-quality corporate bonds.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) offers institutional investors targeted exposure to the long-term, investment-grade corporate bond segment. The fund's scale, with $7.82 billion in market capitalization, provides liquidity and efficient access to a diversified portfolio of high-credit-quality issuers. By tracking a well-established benchmark and maintaining a disciplined, low-cost structure, VCLT is positioned as a core fixed income allocation for those seeking yield and duration in a single, transparent vehicle.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Silphium Asset Management, a London-based asset manager, recently sold $6.2 million of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) during the fourth quarter (for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

VCLT is a exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks an index of long-dated corporate bonds. It may hold appeal for income-seeking investors. Over the three years, the fund has delivered a total return of 9.8%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

The fund sports a very low fee structure, with an expense ratio of 0.03%. As for income potential, the fund has a dividend yield of 5.5%.

To sum up, VCLT is a fixed-income ETF that tracks an index of long-dated corporate bonds. Income-oriented investors may want to consider VCLT due to its low fees and decent dividend yield.

Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.