Asset Manager Sells 1.2 Million Bond ETF Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 1,218,026 shares; estimated trade value of $27.89 million based on average pricing during the first quarter of 2026

Quarter-end position value fell by $27.80 million, reflecting both the share sale and price changes

Change amounts to 0.64% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM

Fund held 1,606,184 IBTG shares worth $36.81 million after the trade

IBTG now represents 0.85% of Bailard, Inc.'s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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On May 11, 2026, Bailard, Inc. filed with the SEC to report the sale of 1,218,026 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG), an estimated $27.89 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Bailard, Inc. sold 1,218,026 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $27.89 million, based on the average share price over the period. The quarter-end position value declined by $27.80 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price movements.

What else to know

The fund’s direction was to reduce IBTG, leaving a post-trade stake equal to 0.85% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

AAPL: $208.45 million (4.8% of AUM)

NVDA: $157.04 million (3.6% of AUM)

MSFT: $155.85 million (3.6% of AUM)

GOOGL: $154.92 million (3.6% of AUM)

SPY: $131.03 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, IBTG shares were priced at $22.87, up 4.1% over the past year, but underperformed the S&P 500 by 26.5 percentage points.

IBTG’s annualized dividend yield was 4.0% as of May 11, 2026.

IBTG was priced at $22.87, 0.4% below its 52-week high as of May 11, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.287 Billion Dividend Yield 3.98% Price (as of market close May 8, 2026) $22.87 1-Year Total Return 4.14%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026, providing a defined maturity date and targeted exposure to government securities.

The fund's underlying holdings consist exclusively of U.S. Treasury securities with maturities aligned to the fund's termination date, resulting in a high-quality, low-credit-risk portfolio.

Operates as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent structure and a fixed maturity, offering investors a predictable income stream and principal return at maturity, subject to interest rate risk and market fluctuations.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF offers institutional and individual investors targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with a specified maturity date. The fund's defined-term structure provides a blend of income generation and capital preservation, appealing to those seeking predictable cash flows and minimal credit risk. Its competitive advantage lies in its transparent portfolio, low expense structure, and alignment with liability-driven investment strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Bailard, Inc., a California-based asset management firm, recently disclosed the sale of approximately 1.2 million shares of The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG), valued at around $27.9 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, IBTG is a bond ETF. Specifically, the fund holds U.S. Treasury bonds that mature no later than the end of December 2026. As a result, this fund behaves somewhat differently from many bond ETFs.

Since this fund is designed to provide one component of a bond ladder for investors, all of its holdings will mature into cash by the end of 2026. As the bonds mature, the proceeds will be reinvested into cash and cash equivalents. Once all bonds have matured to cash, the fund will wind up, distributing all cash proceeds to investors.

Therefore, as the fund increasingly converts its holdings to cash and cash equivalents, this fund will more closely resemble a short-term money market fund, with its yield tracking short-term interest rates.

In summary, this fund is best suited to investors with a very short time horizon of less than one year, who may be seeking a fund with extremely low risk and yields that approximate short-term money market rates.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.