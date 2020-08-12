Asset Manager NYDIG Raises $5M for Third Bitcoin Fund in 2020

New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) has raised just under $5 million for yet another bitcoin investment vehicle.

The Manhattan-based asset manager informed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday it had raised funds for its new NYDIG Bitcoin Fund in a private placement.

Per its Form D filing, 56 investors have now committed to the fund â NYDIG has not disclosed the fundâs net asset value.

The Bitcoin Fund, which will allocate combined commits into a series of investments, launched in July 2019 with 6 investors who invested a total of $1.45 million at the time.

The $5 million is just the initial raise, the fund is still open to additional commits.

The SEC counts private placements as exempt offerings as securities arenât publicly available and are generally only sold to accredited investors.

NYDIG has held a New York BitLicense since 2018 â Benjamin Lawsky, the BitLicenseâs architect, joined the company nearly a year before.

Mondayâs raise will be the third securities offering NYDIG has held this year.

The asset manager raised $190 million for a similarly-named NYDIG Institutional Bitcoin Fund LP in July, and $140 million for a Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund the month before.

Itâs unclear what differentiates the funds from one another.

See also: Standard Chartered to Launch Institutional Crypto Custody Solution

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.