Asset manager MJ Hudson suspends CFO as audit woes grow

December 12, 2022 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK asset manager MJ Hudson Group MJH.L on Monday suspended finance chief Peter Connell and warned it would not be able to complete its full-year audit by the end of December after discovering additional discrepancies in its financials.

