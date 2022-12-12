Asset manager MJ Hudson suspends CFO as audit woes grow

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK asset manager MJ Hudson Group MJH.L on Monday suspended finance chief Peter Connell and warned it would not be able to complete its full-year audit by the end of December after discovering additional discrepancies in its financials.

