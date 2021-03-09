PRU

Asset manager M&G 2020 operating profit falls, posts net outflows

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
British insurer and asset manager M&G reported a 31% fall in 2020 operating profit to 788 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in its first full year as a standalone company, it said on Tuesday.

M&G, which was spun off from Prudential PRU.L in 2019, said the results reflected its first full year of listed infrastructure costs.

However, the numbers came in above a forecast 722 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

M&G had net outflows of 6.6 billion pounds, driven by weak investment performance in retail funds.

($1 = 0.7231 pounds)

