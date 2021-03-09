Asset manager M&G 2020 operating profit falls, posts net outflows
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager M&G MNG.L reported a 31% fall in 2020 operating profit to 788 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in its first full year as a standalone company, it said on Tuesday.
M&G, which was spun off from Prudential PRU.L in 2019, said the results reflected its first full year of listed infrastructure costs.
However, the numbers came in above a forecast 722 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.
M&G had net outflows of 6.6 billion pounds, driven by weak investment performance in retail funds.
($1 = 0.7231 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.