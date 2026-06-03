This Asset Manager Initiated a $7.7 Million Sprott Position. Is the Precious Metals Rally Just Getting Started?

Key Points

Acquired 57,300 shares of Sprott; estimated $7.67 million trade based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value was $7.70 million, resulting entirely from the new share purchase.

Transaction accounted for 3% of Caldwell’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 57,300 shares valued at $7.70 million as of March 31, 2026.

This new position represents 3.02% of Caldwell’s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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Caldwell Investment Management initiated a new position in Sprott (NYSE:SII) during the first quarter, acquiring 57,300 shares in a transaction estimated at $7.67 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026 SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Caldwell Investment Management established a new holding in Sprott by purchasing 57,300 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $7.67 million. The quarter-end value of the position was $7.70 million, resulting entirely from the new share purchase.

What else to know

This is a new position for Caldwell, now accounting for 3.02% of its reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:MS: $39.64 million (15.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CBOE: $33.35 million (13.1% of AUM) NYSE:MIAX: $24.92 million (9.8% of AUM) NYSE:KKR: $18.09 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE:BAC: $16.55 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Sprott shares were priced at $142.66, up 165.1% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 138.61 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $386.06 million Net Income (TTM) $84.47 million Dividend Yield 1.03% Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $142.66

Company Snapshot

Offers asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and related consulting services, including mutual funds, hedge funds, offshore funds, and managed accounts.

Operates an asset management holding company model providing a range of investment and consulting services through its subsidiaries.

Serves institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and retail clients seeking exposure to alternative investment strategies and specialized asset classes.

Sprott is a Toronto-based asset management company specializing in alternative investment strategies and fund management. The company leverages its expertise in portfolio and wealth management to deliver differentiated products for a diverse client base. Sprott's focus on specialized investment offerings and disciplined management supports its competitive positioning in the asset management industry.

What this transaction means for investors

As central banks increase gold reserves and investors seek security in precious metals and critical materials, asset managers sitting atop these trends benefit disproportionately. Caldwell Investment Management placed that bet in Q1 by initiating a new position in Sprott.

Sprott manages over $65 billion in assets focused on gold, silver, copper, uranium, and rare earths. Q1 2026 was exceptional. Assets surged as precious metals rallied and demand for critical materials strategies soared amid geopolitical tensions. The stock appreciated 46% in just the first quarter. Management fees and adjusted earnings more than doubled year over year.

For average investors, Sprott is a bet on gold, silver, and uranium prices going higher. If they do, Sprott wins because more people invest in these metals and the company earns bigger fees. If prices fall, Sprott loses money quickly. Just be aware that this stock is volatile. It's only right for investors who can handle big ups and downs and genuinely believe precious metals will keep rising.

If you need stable returns or can't stomach a 50% drop, skip it. If you think the world is turning to gold and uranium for safety and energy, and you can stomach the swings, Sprott could be an interesting add to your portfolio.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KKR and Miami International. The Motley Fool recommends Cboe Global Markets. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.