Asset manager GLP Capital raises $240 mln for China logistics assets

October 09, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Asset manager GLP Capital Partners said on Monday it has raised fresh capital of 1.75 billion Chinese yuan ($239.96 million) for the company's modern logistics assets in China.

The portfolio comprises four logistics industrial parks located in Beijing, Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area, the asset manager said, and is valued at about 3.5 billion Chinese yuan.

"This offshore fundraise expands our value-add series in China and serves as a complement to our onshore RMB income strategies which continue to grow alongside strong investor interest," said Teresa Zhuge, executive vice chairman and president, China, at GLP Capital Partners.

GLP Capital Partners, which collectively manages about $58 billion of assets in China, said logistics parks have total net leasable area of more than 420,000 square meters and have customers from the manufacturing sector.

($1 = 7.2941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

