Asset manager GAM warns on profit, citing market turbulence

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - GAM Holding GAMH.S expects to post a loss for the first half of 2022, the Swiss asset manager said on Monday, citing a volatile market environment which has led to fall in its assets under management.

The company expects to report an underlying loss before tax of approximately 15 million Swiss francs ($15.37 million)compared to an 800,000 franc profit for the first half of 2021, it said.

Total assets under management have declined to 85.2 billion francs from 99.8 billion at the end of 2021, it added, mainly due to negative market movements.

($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.