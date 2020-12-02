Asset manager Dyal Capital in talks to merge with Owl Rock- WSJ
Dyal Capital Partners is in talks to merge with Owl Rock Capital Corp in a deal with a blank-check company that would value the asset managers at about $13 billion combined, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/dyal-capital-in-talks-to-combine-with-owl-rock-capital-11606944982?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday.
Dyal and Owl Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
