Asset manager Dyal Capital in talks to merge with Owl Rock- WSJ

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Dyal Capital Partners is in talks to merge with Owl Rock Capital Corp in a deal with a blank-check company that would value the asset managers at about $13 billion combined, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/dyal-capital-in-talks-to-combine-with-owl-rock-capital-11606944982?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday.

Dyal and Owl Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

