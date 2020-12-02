Asset manager Dyal Capital in talks to merge with Owl Rock- WSJ

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dyal Capital Partners is in talks to merge with Owl Rock Capital Corp ORCC.N in a deal with a blank-check company that would value the asset managers at about $13 billion combined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Dyal and Owl Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

