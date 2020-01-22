Asset manager CQS says chief executive Rolet to step down

London-based asset manager CQS, founded by billionaire investor Michael Hintze, said on Wednesday that Xavier Rolet is to step down as chief executive in February and take up a position as strategic adviser.
