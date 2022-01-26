Asset manager Brewin Dolphin's income rises as inflows remain robust

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin BRW.L Wednesday posted a rise in income for the first quarter, helped by continued growth in inflows to record levels since last year, as the wealth manager weathered disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's total income rose 8.9% to 104.4 million pounds ($140.96 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, with total funds at 59 billion pounds at the end of the quarter. Discretionary inflows during the period hit a billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.