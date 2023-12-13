News & Insights

US Markets
NWLI

Asset manager Bayview explores sale of insurance arm Oceanview

December 13, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by David French and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

By David French and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit investment firm Bayview Asset Management told Reuters it has put its insurance arm Oceanview Holdings up for sale, in what could be the latest chapter of dealmaking in North America's life insurance and annuities sector.

The sale process comes amid strong appetite from private equity firms and other asset managers for the fee revenue that comes from managing life insurance assets. There are now fewer opportunities to snap up such assets because high interest rates make it easier for insurers to generate enough returns without divesting them.

As a result, buyers are increasingly seeking to acquire the insurers themselves.

"Recently, several parties have made unsolicited indications of interest to purchase Oceanview at a significant premium to book value. Bayview has engaged an adviser to evaluate what potential transactions, if any, should be considered," a Bayview spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the potential deal price, and did not name the adviser. People familiar with the matter said Oceanview has a book value around $1 billion, and so the offers at a premium would value it higher.

New York-based Bayview created Oceanview in 2018, funding it initially with $1 billion in equity capital.

Oceanview currently consists of a U.S. annuities provider with close to $8 billion in assets and a reinsurance company.

Dealmaking in this space has been robust. Life insurer National Western Life Group NWLI.Oagreed in October to sell itself to Prosperity Life for $1.9 billion, while Brookfield Reinsurance said in July it would pay $4.3 billion to acquire annuities provider American Equity Life AEL.N.

Reuters reported in August that Monument Re, a Bermuda-based consolidator of old life insurance portfolios, had appointed bankers to explore strategic options.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWLI
AEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.