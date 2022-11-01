US Markets
Asset manager Atlas to be acquired by Poseidon in nearly $11 bln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Asset manager Atlas Corp has agreed to be acquired by consortium group Poseidon Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $10.9 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N31X30S

