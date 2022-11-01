Asset manager Atlas to be acquired by Poseidon in nearly $11 bln deal

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager Atlas Corp ATCO.N has agreed to be acquired by consortium group Poseidon Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $10.9 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.